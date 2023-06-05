It was a controversial idea.

Tax the state’s ultra-wealthy on the proceeds from the sale of stocks, bonds and businesses above $250,000 and direct the money to Washington’s K-12 schools, child care and early childhood education.

It passed the Legislature in 2021 and this year survived a legal challenge at the state’s highest court. Now the first batch of golden eggs has hatched to the tune of $849 million in the state’s first year of collecting the capital gains tax, $600 million more than projected.

In Olympia, those aren’t golden eggs. Those are Fabergé eggs.

Now state lawmakers must remain true to the law and refrain from ogling the hundreds of millions of unexpected dollars with designs on using it elsewhere. The bill that created the capital gains tax expressly stated that revenue will be distributed to the state’s education legacy trust account and to the common school construction account.

The first $500 million will go to the Legacy Education Trust, which supports the common schools, expands access to higher education through funding for new enrollments and financial aid, and other educational improvement efforts. Any amount above that will go to building, repairing and renovating schools.

A priority for the revenue stream for capital should be the Small District and Tribal Compact Schools Modernization program and districts that are too large to qualify as small districts — more than 1,000 students — but have lower property tax bases and hesitant voters that would make it nearly impossible to pass an adequate bond for school construction, repairs or improvements.

In addition, there’s enough money to create what Sen. Mark Mullet calls a levy equalization program for capital, a special fund to help districts that can’t pass bonds at a higher amount to go for a lower amount and have the state make up the difference.

Such a program would have helped the Kent School District, which recently saw its $495 million bond proposal for facility improvements be defeated by voters.

Hundreds of state schools need improvements, from technology enhancements to roofs to mechanical repairs. And dozens haven’t been modernized since the 1970s, such as Mount Pleasant Elementary School in Skamania County, which was built in 1962 and was last modernized in 1974. Or Sunnydale Elementary School in the Highland School District, which was built in 1904 and was last modernized in 1929. The state has rated the building condition at 30.30%, which is considered poor and less than 1 percentage point above unsatisfactory.

While there are current protections to safeguard the tax dollars for capital projects, there need to be assurances that lawmakers in the future don’t change the rules and broaden the list of uses for the capital gains revenue to include frivolous pet projects. Doing so would send a strong message to voters and an even stronger message to Washington students.