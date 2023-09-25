For decades the United Way of King County has been a stable safety net in the community. And when the COVID pandemic swept the nation, the agency stepped up and provided much needed housing and food assistance throughout the county.

This coming year, the agency will continue focusing on housing and financial stability; changing systems and policies that perpetuate the need for help; and food distribution, especially in communities that experience food deserts.

But to help others, it takes money. The agency recently launched its 2024 fundraising campaign, chaired by Ambika Singh, founder of Armoire, and Shankar Sundaram, major account executive at Snowflake. The campaign goal of $57 million is obtainable in a community that has a track record for generous giving by individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

Before the pandemic, the United Way’s eviction prevention program kept hundreds of people in their homes with the help of volunteer lawyers associated with the King County Bar Association who would represent tenants at eviction hearings and try to negotiate with landlords. During COVID, when governments instituted eviction moratoriums and layoffs became common, the agency pivoted and helped 30,000 King County households with rental assistance. And over the past 18 months the United Way has processed about $50 million in rental assistance requests, which proves that though the pandemic has subsided, the need for help hasn’t.

During the pandemic, United Way ramped up its assistance program by providing food delivery of culturally appropriate, nutritious foods to thousands of homes, especially in South King County. Today it continues to serve about 5,000 households a week with home deliveries.

The agency’s influence in the community dates back more than 100 years. For the last 20 years, it has provided free tax preparation assistance to 14,000 people on the lower income spectrum, which saved them $2.5 million.

And when it came to changing public policies to help mitigate some of the need, the United Way successfully petitioned the state to get more former students back in high school under a pilot program that expands the Open Doors Youth Reengagement program. It also pushed the Legislature to expand the free meals program starting this school year for about 90,000 students in grades K-4 statewide.

The United Way is doing all of this and more while centering Black and Indigenous-led organizations. The Racial Equity Coalition in the education sector, the Black Community Building Collective and the Indigenous Communities Fund combined consist of more than 30 organizations that provide services while at the same time help educate the United Way on the lived experiences of those whom they serve.

Throughout its 102 years, the United Way of King County has been there for our community. Now is the time for the community to be there for the United Way, and help it help others.