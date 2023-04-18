The U.S. Postal Service is increasing rates again, and it’s targeting newspapers and other periodicals for extra-high rates. It’s outrageous that the Postal Service, which was created in part to support the free press, is helping kill it.

The Postal Service has proposed increasing rates across the board, pending rubber-stamp approval. Newspapers delivered by mail will take one of the steepest hits, seeing rates increase more than 8%. Less than half of that is attributable to inflation, and it’s almost double the increase applied to first-class stamps.

This isn’t the first such increase. In the past two years rates for newspapers have already gone up nearly 24%. Few industries, let alone ones struggling as much as the local free press, can easily absorb a one-third price increase in such a short time.

The press squeeze is consistent with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s agenda. He took office under President Donald Trump and has been a polarizing figure. His efforts to reform the Postal Service have in many cases resulted in worse service, and he has drawn the ire of the postal workers’ union and Democratic lawmakers.

Imposing hefty postal fees on the press runs counter to the vision of America’s founders. They knew that a vibrant free press is essential to creating an informed electorate that participates in a successful democracy. Not only does the First Amendment protect the free press, but Congress subsidized newspaper delivery when it created the Postal Service. From the 1790s, newspapers received up to a 90% break on postage fees.

That postal subsidy had detractors, though. In Southern states before the Civil War, leaders didn’t want northern newspapers that espoused emancipation to reach local readers. Yet their solution wasn’t to eliminate the subsidy. They sought and received a greater subsidy for their local newspapers.

Hostility lingered, and the postal subsidy began to wane around 1970. Today it is all but gone.

At this time of unprecedented press vulnerability, America should revive the spirit of the postal subsidy for newspapers and support the local free press with measures like the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. Instead, DeJoy is accelerating the destabilization of community newspapers with rate increases that fly in the face of the Founders’ intent.

The impact of the additional postage will hit smaller newspapers that serve local markets especially hard. Nationally, an increasing number of smaller newspapers are using the Postal Service to save money on delivery. Three local newspapers owned by Sound Publishing — the (Port Angeles) Peninsula Daily News, the Sequim Gazette and The (Everett) Daily Herald announced last year that they were switching to mail delivery. In addition, the Skagit Valley Herald converted to mail on March 1. Postal delivery is a small, but growing percentage of The Seattle Times’ circulation as carrier shortages and delivery costs have skyrocketed. About 6,000 subscribers currently get their newspaper via mail.

The Postal Service is a quasi-independent organization, but Congress has oversight. Washington’s congressional delegation, which has provided bipartisan leadership on efforts to bolster news organizations, should implore their colleagues to intervene and stop DeJoy’s efforts to undermine the local free press.