Plastics are everywhere. And not in a good way.

After breaking down over time, microplastics have been found in shellfish, rain drops and our own bodies.

On March 2, United Nations representatives agreed to begin writing a global treaty that would restrict the growth of plastic pollution.

Local advocates say the agreement — which would legally bind nations including the United States to improve recycling, clean up waste and curb plastic production — is a positive step. Efforts to fight plastic pollution in Congress and the Legislature have a mixed record, but lawmakers are increasingly engaged on this issue, say environmentalists.

Considering what’s at stake, that is a good thing. The explosion of global plastics is alarming in the extreme, with ramifications for all life on Earth. More action is needed on the international, national and local level to make a difference.

Plastic pollution soared from 2 million tons in 1950 to 348 million tons in 2017, according to the U.N. Each year, around 11 million tons of plastic waste flow into the ocean. This is expected to triple by 2040.

Of the U.N.’s recent action, “we are cautiously optimistic. It’s a really good framework,” said Heather Trim of Zero Waste Washington, an advocacy group focusing on plastics and garbage reduction. She added that the U.N. was finally tackling the problem comprehensively.

Advertising

In the U.S. Senate, the “Break Free from Plastic Pollution Act” — co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Patty Murray — seeks to reduce single-use plastics and prevent pollution. Congress should pass it and send it to President Joe Biden. Last month, California adopted a strategy that identifies actions to reduce microplastic pollutions in the state’s waters.

Here in Washington, a provision to ban stickers on apples and other fruits and vegetables was stripped early on from a successful bill that mostly focused on increasing statewide composting but included labeling standards for plastic and compostable products to make recycling easier.

A key priority for the Plastic-Free Washington Coalition did not make it through this year. The RENEW Act sponsored by state Sen. Mona Das, D-Kent, would have held plastics producers accountable for waste and set a 2031 goal for all packaging in Washington to be reusable, recyclable or compostable.

Despite these setbacks, awareness about the terrible trendline of plastic pollution has gotten lawmakers’ attention, said Giovanni Severino, an organizer with the Latino Community Fund of Washington, which works on environmental justice. In 10 years, the world will “be in a better place with our collective advocacy,” he said. “With all of us putting in a little bit of effort to make that change, we’ll see a better future.”

That will take not only trying to reduce plastics in our own lives, put keeping pressure on decision-makers globally and locally so they hear loud and clear: Nobody wants a future choked with plastic.