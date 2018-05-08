In gambling that he can produce a better Iran nuclear deal, President Donald Trump may further destabilize the Middle East and weaken U.S. credibility in negotiating future nonproliferation agreements.

PRESIDENT Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal will likely make America weaker and less safe.

The 2015 deal to monitor and limit Iran’s nuclear capability was not perfect and Iran’s support for terrorism is abhorrent.

But in gambling that he can produce something better, Trump may further destabilize the Middle East, increase the risk of a larger conflagration and weaken U.S. leadership in future negotiations to reduce the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Iran’s president said it intends to remain in the deal with Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.

Washington state is affected in multiple ways. In imposing sanctions, Trump scuttled sales to Iranian airlines of Boeing planes with list prices around $20 billion and actual prices of about $9.5 billion. The company expects no near-term effect since the deliveries were not yet scheduled.

Everyone will be affected by higher fuel prices resulting from sanctions, and the risk of increased Middle East conflict is of particular concern to nearly 136,000 military families in Washington.

Faith that Trump is acting wisely is difficult to muster. The move appears political, to fulfill a rookie candidate’s boastful campaign promise, rather than because of any Iranian violations.

Former President Barack Obama chimed in, saying the deal is working and “significantly rolled back Iran’s nuclear program.” Its inspections and verification approach should be applied to North Korea but progress there is jeopardized by abandoning the Iran deal, Obama said.

This follow’s Trump’s badmouthing of other multinational agreements. The combined effect is to erode trust in America’s word and weaken its hand in multilateral deal making.

“It certainly does undermine our credibility,” said U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee. “It points out to the rest of the world that U.S. governments change and when they do, all bets are off. That is definitely a problem in terms of our credibility negotiating anything.”

By withdrawing over objections of Western allies, Trump further damages the democratic global order in place since World War II. That empowers the rise of Russia, China and other authoritarian states.

The best thing that can be said of the announcement is that Trump voiced a more nuanced, enlightened view of Iran from the White House podium.

Rather than caricaturing the nation of 80 million, Trump spoke to the people of Iran. He complimented the country’s rich culture and history and said they have a bright future if they can move beyond the current regime.

That message resonates at home and abroad, especially with people who are fearful and saddened by the lasting harm their bombastic leaders are causing in the meantime.