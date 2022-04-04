Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell deserves much credit for focusing law enforcement resources on crime hot spots in the Little Saigon neighborhood and downtown.

The extensive and visible police presence has made a positive difference.

As the city tackles chronic safety issues, it should keep in mind that removing public amenities, even temporarily, should be a last resort. Fighting crime ought not to be tantamount to diminishing the community’s quality of life. That’s especially important as the pandemic subsides and people resume their former routines.

The King County Metro bus shelter on 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street in Little Saigon had disintegrated into an open air drug market before it was removed in February. Nonetheless, the stop was popular and crowded, and an essential neighborhood resource.

The corner is peaceful and clean now. On the downside, people must use a bus stop a few hundred feet to the west, and there is no shelter. If it rains, riders are out of luck.

On March 25, downtown bus riders were informed that the busy stop at Third Avenue and Pine Street was temporarily closed “in coordination with the City of Seattle’s public safety efforts …” Riders were told to walk one block south.

The decision followed the deployment of a Seattle Police Department mobile precinct in the downtown area, intended to add more visible police presence to an urban stretch that experienced a sharp uptick in violent crime, including two homicides in four days.

The intense focus was necessary as police sought to take control of the area. But with workers increasingly returning to the office, transit needs to be bolstered, not diminished. Same, too, with green space.

The city of Seattle closed City Hall Park on the corner of Third Avenue and Yesler Way in August. An encampment grew out of control and became the site of a fatal stabbing and multiple violent assaults.

In a vote late last year to take over the park from the city, the Metropolitan King County Council rejected an amendment that would guarantee the 1.3 acre site remains a park in perpetuity.

At the moment, it is enclosed by fencing and off-limits.

Public safety is clearly top of mind for residents and elected officials. Local governments should be reminded that the best way to eliminate crime at a bus stop or park is not to close it, but provide the attention, community support and law enforcement tools to make it safe for everyone.