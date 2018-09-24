Some bright spots in statewide test scores, but Washington must keep improving its public schools.

State and local education officials should temper their smiles over small and spotty progress in this year’s statewide test results. Nearly half of children statewide are still failing the math and English Language Arts exams.

That is unacceptable by any measure.

Scores have improved for students in grades 3 and 4, and among Latino test takers and in special education — that is encouraging. But nearly half the students statewide are still not meeting the standard on these important tests, according to scores released Sept. 13. The Legislature and local school officials must act decisively to turn this problem around.

The goal is to get all Washington young people to graduate from high school and be ready for college or career. They must pass the statewide math and English language arts tests or an approved alternative, earn all the required high school credits and make a plan for after graduation.

Seattle Public Schools officials point out how much better Seattle students are doing than the statewide averages. On almost every test in almost every grade level, about 10 percent more Seattle students are meeting the standard than the statewide average. But Seattle still has room for improvement. Only 52.6 percent of Seattle 10th graders met the standard in math. Seattle students just learning English actually did worse on the statewide tests than they did four years ago.

As always, students in wealthier areas generally do better on statewide tests than their classmates in poorer neighborhoods. Students at most Puget Sound school districts are doing better than statewide averages.

The Legislature and Washington public schools still have a lot of work left to do to fix the way all 1.1 million children are educated — in every classroom, at every school.

Some initiatives have been shown to move the needle and the Legislature should push extra dollars their way.

The Washington Legislature should invest carefully in early learning until every low-income 3- and 4-year-old has a chance to attend a high quality preschool. Students who are struggling should get extra help through the state’s Learning Assistance Program, or extra classes or outside tutoring or another proven method. Put more nurses and mental-health counselors and parent outreach coordinators into schools, until student health and attendance are no longer holding back student achievement. Give every student a chance to challenge themselves in high school with AP and IB classes and dual-credit programs like Running Start.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal adds a few intriguing ideas to this list, which may be worth investing in as well. He is pushing for a longer school day and a longer school year and would like children to benefit from a bilingual education beginning in kindergarten.

If the Legislature continues to make smart, directed investments in education, test scores and other ways of judging how children are doing in school will continue to show improvement — and not just in the best ZIP codes.