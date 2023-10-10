On Oct. 6, imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her promotion of human rights and freedom for all.

The very next day, Iranian-backed Hamas launched an unprecedented terror campaign against Israel from Gaza, killing scores of civilians and soldiers and heaving the world into uncertainty and sorrow.

Let there be no equivocating: The Hamas attacks were terrorism, no matter what one may say about the history, the context, the tit-for-tat violence that is heartbreakingly common in this tragic land. What took place was incontrovertibly the intentional, mass killing and kidnapping of noncombatants. It was — and is — the manifestation of evil.

It is 6,780 miles from Seattle to Gaza. But that distance seems insignificant to those here who pray for an end to hostilities and tread vigorously against the rising tide of despair. Peace should never be the option that seems the least likely to prevail, but most people around the world are girding themselves for the days and weeks ahead.

Israeli families mourn their dead and prepare for war. Same with the long-suffering people of Gaza, who are no closer to attaining a better quality of life, or even a sense of normalcy, than before the attack began.

When this war will end, nobody knows. How it will end is more predictable: likely when back-channel diplomacy and deal-making create a new kind of stalemate and the guns finally go silent.

But this is worth noting. Hamas — which does not recognize Israel’s right to exist as a state and has spoken about driving all Jews from the region — has advocated for the creation of a Palestinian state based on Islamic fundamentalism. In that way, it would create a nation much like Iran, which has given Hamas weapons, technology, and training.

So it is fitting that the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Mohammadi is not forgotten. Bravely, she seeks an end to the Iranian theocracy that represses its own people and, to distract from its own weaknesses, sows such chaos.

In a statement from prison about her Nobel award, Mohammadi said she will “never stop striving for the realization of democracy, freedom and equality.”

If Mohammadi can remain optimistic in the face of such oppression and cruelty, so must all of us.