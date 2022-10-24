Meta, the parent company of Facebook, intentionally broke Washington’s campaign finance law hundreds of times. The courts should impose the maximum penalty on the company as State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has asked.

A King County Superior Court judge concluded that Meta intentionally broke the law. It sold political ads but didn’t make information about those sales available to the public, as Washington campaign finance law requires.

The usual maximum penalty for that sort of violation is $10,000, but the judge can triple it for punitive damages when the violation was intentional. With 822 violations, Meta could be fined $24.6 million.

This wasn’t an honest mistake or ignorance about Washington’s laws, which have been on the books for decades. Meta knew full well what was required, if only because this wasn’t its first offense. In 2018, the state accused the company – then just called Facebook — of similar violations. As part of a settlement, Meta agreed to stop selling political ads in Washington.

It didn’t stop. It continued targeting users here and pocketing the money from campaigns and PACs. That sort of hubris demands the maximum penalty. A stiff penalty also will serve as a warning to others. No company profiting off political advertising, not even one as big as Meta, can be allowed to ignore the rules.

In its court filings, Meta sought to have the campaign finance law declared unconstitutional. The judge was having none of it. He cited Meta’s “pattern of knowing and repeated violations” and “lack of good faith and failure to acknowledge and take responsibility for its violations” in his order.

Advertising

The U.S. Supreme Court has said that money is speech in campaigns. That flawed legal theory haunts American politics, but it doesn’t preclude some rules and regulations. Critically, states may require transparency. Spend all you like, but the public deserves to know who is spending how much on ads supporting which candidates.

Washington has some of the best campaign finance transparency rules in the country. By not following them, Meta denied Washingtonians their best defense against the corrupting power of money in politics. The company sought to keep people in the dark. Worse, it sought to gut the law so that every other advertising platform could do the same.

The $24.6 million that Ferguson wants from Meta isn’t really enough. It’s little more than a rounding error for a company that reported revenue of nearly $29 billion in the second quarter of this year. But it is the maximum that the law allows, and that’s what Washington deserves.