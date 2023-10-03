This page often points out where systems and communities could do better. Not today. Here, the editorial board wants to hail the 857 readers who, acting out of sheer generosity, made donations to the newspaper’s annual school supply fundraising drive.

Drum roll, please: The haul for this season is $169,000, which went to three organizations — the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness, Hopelink and YWCA Seattle-King-Snohomish. Together, these groups used the funds to purchase gift cards and backpacks filled with school supplies for some 3,000 students, many of whom are living in shelters or transitional housing.

Staffers said more families reached out for help this year, compared with 2022. Most of them are getting by on less than 30% of the Area Median Income, which pencils out to about $40,000 for a family of four.

The basics required for school have changed too. Our partner agencies took care to ensure that older students received scientific calculators in their backpacks, and younger kids were able to choose age-appropriate literature about historical figures, as well as books in Spanish for those learning to read in two languages.

The brainchild of a former editorial writer, The Seattle Times’ school supply fundraising drive has cumulatively collected more than $1 million since it began in 1999. At that time, prices were nearly half what they are today.

Children often feel shy about expressing gratitude, so we’ll do it for them: Thank you, readers. You’ve set up thousands of kids for a great start to the new school year.