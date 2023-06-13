In the summer, the Salish Sea shorelines teem with spawning herring, drawing humpback leviathans; gray whales swim right up to the beach to suck ghost shrimp out of the mud; and the return of chinook salmon brings home our three native pods of southern resident orcas.

The odds of spotting these sea mammals in the inland marine waters of Washington and British Columbia are so good this time of year that some whale-watching companies offer a free second outing if your trip ends without a sighting. If you’re on your own, remember to stay 400 yards from the orcas. That’s the legal limit. On May 15, Gov. Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5371, which extends that buffer for recreational boats to 1,000 yards for southern residents, after a January 2021 study found female southern residents hunt less when boats come within 400 yards.

There are only 73 southern residents left, and because they don’t get enough salmon, two-thirds of their pregnancies end in failure. Their numbers are so low they are inbreeding, which further reduces their population since the offspring typically live shorter lives and subsequently have fewer calves. Commercial whale-watching boats already have to keep 1,000 yards away for nine months of the year, but customers can ask them to do so year-round. And while the new buffer isn’t effective for recreational boaters until January 2025, conscientious whale-watchers should honor that guideline right away.

In addition to the lack of chinook salmon, the other two threats to orca survival are chemical pollution and underwater noise pollution. Noise interferes with their ability to communicate and hunt, hence the buffer. Remember to clean up your waste, especially when you’re close to the shoreline, and don’t use toxic lawn products since rainwater will carry them into Puget Sound. Creating a rain garden in your yard will help filter some of that runoff.

You can also spot orcas from the comfort of the shore. Just grab some blankets and a pair of binoculars and head down to Lime Kiln Point State Park on San Juan Island, arguably the best patch of land in the Northwest for spotting orcas as well as several other types of whales.

Alki Beach in Seattle and Iceberg Point on Lopez Island are also good spots.