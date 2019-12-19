The State Auditor’s breathtaking discovery of a $6.9 million embezzlement from the Pierce County Housing Authority reveals inept financial practices and shoddy oversight. It is the largest Washington public-agency theft the Auditor’s office can find, going back decades.

Allegedly masterminded by then-finance director Cova Campbell and all but condoned by lax oversight, this sinister breach of the public trust comes at a time of unprecedented need for low-income housing throughout Puget Sound. The Housing Authority holds immense responsibilities for helping solve this. The agency runs nine apartment complexes, provides housing assistance throughout the county, and manages an annual budget of more than $30 million.

The region’s rapid population growth and epidemic homelessness require large-scale solutions that draw on public resources. That means public housing agencies must be trustworthy financial stewards. These city- and county-level entities build and maintain affordable housing for low-income residents, and help prevent homelessness.

The federal, state and local funds that flow through the Pierce County Housing Authority help provide housing for more than 5,100 households, many of which pay rent directly to the agency. State Auditor Pat McCarthy’s investigation found a shocking degree of leeway given to and allegedly exploited by Campbell. The report says the then-finance director routed money through 13 separate bank or fiduciary accounts, supervised the employee responsible for watching her credit-card use and had “little to no oversight or monitoring” of her authority to wire money, the report said.

These systemic failures cannot be tolerated in a $30 million public agency charged with addressing immense regional needs. The Housing Authority’s shortage of insurance shows its inadequacy to operate at this scale. It carried just $500,000 in employee theft insurance coverage. Hopes of recovering the rest of the lost money rely in part on a court case in Wagoner County, Oklahoma, where the misused Housing Authority money may have purchased property.

The County Executive-appointed commissioners who govern the Housing Authority must exercise stronger control to ensure financial and managerial practices serve the public interest. This means robust training and rigorous monitoring. County Executive Bruce Dammeier also must send in the county’s finance experts to implement a rigorous staff-oversight mechanism. The internal fixes and hiring of a consultant the Housing Authority described to the Auditor are not enough. Other public entities invested in its mission must intervene.

A theft of more than 20% of the Housing Authority’s annual budget has alarming consequences in an area of significant need. By Pierce County’s count, more than 10,000 people experienced homelessness in the county during 2018 alone, amid the siphoning of these agency coffers. Officials must sharpen their ability to catch misuse of funds before so much money that could have helped so many disappears.