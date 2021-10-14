A pair of truly nominal tweaks to the King County Charter deserve voters’ easy approval on the Nov. 2 ballot. Charter Amendment No. 1 will improve language in the preamble to the county’s foundational document by changing “insure” to “ensure,” and adding the concepts of equitability and quality of life to county government’s official list of priorities.

Charter Amendment No. 2 makes technical changes to county deadlines and processing rules for initiatives, referendums and charter amendment proposals that bring them into line with timelines in state law.

Each should get an easy “yes” from voters. Requiring ballot approval for even simple changes to the county charter serves as a reminder of the charter’s essential role in shaping King County’s far-reaching government.