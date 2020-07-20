U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal should be reelected to a third term representing Washington’s 7th Congressional District.

Jayapal has established herself in Congress as a leader on progressive issues such as income inequality and climate action. This resonates in her district, which includes Seattle and extends from Lynnwood south to Burien and includes Vashon Island.

A Democrat, Jayapal formerly worked in global health and founded the OneAmerica immigration advocacy organization. Earlier, she worked in finance on Wall Street and served in the state Senate.

A top priority in Congress should be improving the nation’s jumbled immigration system, creating clear and certain pathways to citizenship and restoring America’s reputation as a welcoming land of opportunity.

Jayapal should play an important role in making these reforms.

Not only is she a strong advocate for the rights of immigrants and vice chair of the House Judiciary Immigration and Citizenship Subcommittee, she is an exemplar.

Born in India, Jayapal came to the U.S. at 16 to attend Georgetown University. After success in the private and nonprofit sectors, and becoming a citizen, she turned her focus to public service, becoming the first South Asian American woman elected to the House.

Another priority for Congress should be strengthening antitrust enforcement of giant technology platforms such as Google and Facebook. Jayapal will play an important role in this policymaking as a member of the Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee.

Jayapal faces a handful of challengers, including Scott Sutherland, Jack Hughes-Hageman, Rick Lewis and Craig Keller. None have much civic experience or substantial campaign support.

Reelect Jayapal to represent the 7th Congressional District.