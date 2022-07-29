Suzan DelBene is the kind of smart, deliberate and experienced lawmaker who belongs in Congress. Vying for her sixth term in office, she continues to merit the support of voters in Washington’s 1st Congressional District.

As chair of the moderate New Democrat Coalition, DelBene is a pragmatic leader who said voters want to see governance work again. At the federal level, that means getting 218 votes in the House and 60 votes in the Senate.

“Our government was built on compromise,” she said. “As much as some folks don’t like that, how we get things done is finding how we build the coalitions to get that support.”

DelBene’s diverse district, which stretches from Redmond to the Canadian border, demands nothing less.

This is a critical time for America, DelBene said, and Congress must make the right decisions on issues that will determine the country’s future, including on reproductive health, voting rights, climate change, health care and long-term investments in our communities.

The incumbent has been busy, including being part of negotiations to address the semiconductor chip shortage and passing a bill that eliminated tariffs on imported baby formula. She also led the charge to temporarily expand the child tax credit as part of COVID-19 relief, helping keep almost 4 million children out of poverty, a measure she wants to make permanent.

Of the other candidates in the race — a group that includes Republicans Derek Chartrand and Matthew Heines, and independent Tom Spears — Republican Vincent Cavaleri is the incumbent’s closest challenger.

A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Mill Creek Council member, Cavaleri has a strong record of public service. However, he does not have the practical, measured approach needed to be an effective member of Congress.

DelBene remains the best choice for Washington’s 1st Congressional District.