How committed is state Rep. Shelley Kloba to serving the residents of the 1st Legislative District? So much so that she literally bought a new house so that she could continue to represent the people she knows so well. Voters should reward that dedication with their vote.

Redistricting after the 2020 Census moved the lines of the 1st District and left Kloba’s home in a different district. She moved. The newly drawn 1st runs from Kenmore and Brier to Bothell and Woodinville, and out to Paradise Valley.

She got her start in politics advocating for her kids at the local PTA. She then served on the Kirkland Park Board, the Lake Washington School Foundation and as the elected legislative director for the Washington State PTA. Then came a stint on the Kirkland City Council, followed by election to the Legislature in 2016.

Kloba chairs the House Commerce and Gaming Committee. She is a reliable Democratic vote on most issues, though she has shown an occasional spark of independence, especially advocating for strong digital privacy protections for Washingtonians while many in her party favored rules that catered more to business interests.

The decision to reelect Kloba is made all the easier by the fact that her opponent, Republican Jerry Buccola, is an avowed anti-abortion advocate who opposes vaccine and mask mandates. While his desire to rein in gubernatorial powers under emergency declarations is more appealing, his hard-right positions are not a good fit for the district.