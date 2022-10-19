Sharon Tomiko Santos has represented the 37th Legislative District, which stretches along the western shore of Lake Washington and includes diverse areas such as Rainier Beach and Columbia City, for more than 20 years.

With no credible opponent, there is no reason for voters to withdraw their support.

As befits her role as chair of the House Education Committee, Tomiko Santos’ focus is on education and said the state has work to do to improve equity for Washington students. The incumbent also said that while the Legislature was able to meet the criteria established by the state Supreme Court around funding basic education, it has failed to properly address critical components such as transportation and special education. She’s right.

Tomiko Santos is wrong on her opposition to public charter schools, but her interest in mastery-based learning, which requires students to demonstrate knowledge before progressing, shows some promise. So does a regional apprenticeship pathways program, a Republican proposal, which she said she wants to expand to include rigorous internships to provide more career options for young people.

The incumbent also wants to continue working toward getting a simple majority for school bond approval, which she said plays into continued and deepening inequities between large rural districts and those that are property wealthy.

Voters should send Tomiko Santos back to Olympia.