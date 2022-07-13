Voters in the 39th Legislative District are lucky to have a chance to restore a pragmatic conservative to House Position 1 to represent them in Olympia.

Snohomish County Council member Sam Low, a Republican, is running on a strong record of constructive and constituent-focused public service. Voters should send the incumbent, election-denier Rep. Bob Sutherland, R-Granite Falls, packing. More about those reasons later.

Low has been a Lake Stevens City Council president, and an active volunteer in his community. He chairs the Washington Transportation Improvement Board and also serves on the North Sound Behavioral Health Board. A fiscal conservative, he wants to provide tax relief to state residents struggling with inflation as well as preserve farmland and open space.

While Low declines to criticize the incumbent directly, he clearly offers a return to a credible, legislative problem-solving style. With legislative redistricting, the 39th district changed to a district that could be more friendly to Low, with the addition of Lake Stevens, where he’s been on the ballot for city and county councils.

Also running are two Democrats: Karl de Jong, a former Sedro-Woolley City Council member, and Claus Joens, a teacher who has run unsuccessfully for this position before.

Sutherland declined to meet with The Seattle Times editorial board. He has been an intemperate ideologue who puts his extreme views before his constituents. Significantly, he actually tried to bill the good people of Washington state for his trip to a South Dakota confab focused on 2020 election conspiracies. Earlier this year, he was reprimanded for berating and cursing at the House chief security officer and trying to retaliate against him. The lawmaker was barred from access to his office because he refused to take a COVID-19 test. The House Clerk noted that Sutherland’s story kept changing, while the officer’s did not.

There’s more. But let’s focus on the positive.

Low should go to Olympia. Sutherland should just go.