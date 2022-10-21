Voters in the 45th Legislative District should make a change in who represents them in the state Senate.

The incumbent, Democrat Manka Dhingra, is able, qualified and has authentic accomplishments especially in the area of behavioral health, but she is tilting beyond where her district and, even much of her caucus, is on criminal justice issues.

Challenger Ryika Hooshangi makes a compelling case that voters should make a course correction for the district, which includes parts of Kirkland, Cottage Lake, Sammamish and points in between. The Republican, who supports abortion rights, will help bring much-needed balance to the Legislature with a moderate, collaborative brand of politics that is progressive on social policies and conservative on fiscal issues.

Hooshangi’s impressive résumé shows the former diplomat has the chops to do so. An attorney by training, she worked for the U.S. State Department, traveling the world advising diplomats. She also was an adviser to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee for a few years. More recently, she chaired the board of The Borgen Project, the respected Seattle-based nonprofit that advocates for policies to combat global poverty. These days, she is in private legal practice and serving her community as an elected member of the Sammamish Plateau Water board.

On policy, Hooshangi utterly rejects the extremism of some far-right Republicans. She thinks that attacks on election systems are unfounded and weaken democracy, and believes climate change is an authentic threat.

When it comes to fiscal policy, however, she finds greater alignment with the GOP’s traditional values of fiscal responsibility. She is skeptical about new taxes and would have used the huge budget surplus to return some money to Washingtonians or offer more tax relief, not spend most of it as Democrats did.

She recognizes that if elected she will be in the minority party in the Senate, but expresses a willingness to listen to many viewpoints, collaborate across the aisle and craft compromises. That is, after all, a hallmark skill honed during her years at the State Department. Hooshangi’s collaborative approach and philosophies are reminiscent of the popular Republican Sen. Andy Hill, who held this seat from 2011 until his death in 2016.

Put it all together and Hooshangi makes a strong case she will be a moderating influence in the state Capitol, which for years has been under single-party control that tilts only more extreme every year. A stark case in point, Democratic leaders sidelined Republicans from developing the transportation package, breaching decades of bipartisan tradition in Olympia. As a deputy majority leader, a key position in the Senate Democratic caucus, Dhingra owns that too.

Dhingra, a King County senior deputy prosecuting attorney, no question has made strong contributions in the Senate, working on significant behavioral health issues, for example. However, she has staked out some positions that charitably might be called tone-deaf given where Washingtonians are and where many in her party are. For example, she was the main impediment to fixing the police pursuit reforms this year, even though the Senate had enough votes including in her caucus, for the revision.

She said she will sponsor a bill to decriminalize simple possession of drugs because, she says, she is obligated to do so as the chair of a work group that has made that recommendation. We don’t buy it, especially given her role in fighting such penalties in the Legislature’s 2021 response to the Supreme Court’s Blake decision. Additionally, if she doesn’t support such a controversial position, someone else can sponsor the bill. She clarified she might end up voting for a bill that made it a misdemeanor.

This will be an important legislative debate next year. Washington has seen the catastrophic effect of decriminalization in Oregon, where overdoses are up and voluntary treatment hasn’t delivered. Washington must not repeat the mistake.

And though Dhingra insists she listens to opposing views and collaborates, we have heard from many Capitol insiders in both parties that she is too often intransigent on contentious issues.

Still, against a lesser challenger, Dhingra would likely deserve reelection. Against as qualified a moderate Republican as Hooshangi, her flaws become more apparent.

By electing Hooshangi, voters in the 45th can put Democrats on notice that they don’t automatically get to stay in power and Republicans on notice that moderation will go far.