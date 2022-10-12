Eastside voters know what they will get when they reelect state Rep. Roger Goodman. And they almost certainly will reelect him. They have more than 14 years, and the races haven’t been close for a decade.

Goodman is a reliable Democratic vote in the Legislature. Indeed, when asked to identify an issue on which he disagreed with his party, he struggled to name one. The best he could do was identify a couple of times over the years (one going back to Gov. Christine Gregoire) when leadership twisted his arm to vote their way. A politically independent voice he is not.

But he’s also not just any rank-and-file Democratic caucus member. Goodman is a practicing attorney and chairs the House Public Safety Committee. He was a driving force behind recent police reforms, and to his credit, he supported some compromises that addressed concerns posed by law enforcement.

Voters can fairly question how successful he has been when it comes to the Legislature’s response to public safety. Crime rates are up, especially the quality of life crimes that directly impact businesses and people in his district, but he offers no clear agenda for addressing the problem. Instead, he points to the fact that rising crime rates are a national problem, which is deflection, not a solution.

Still, if Goodman’s challenger had been better prepared, this might be a different conversation. Cherese Bourgoin is a moderate Republican. She supports abortion rights and unequivocally maintains President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. Unfortunately, she also has a strident view on individual gun rights.

A small-business owner, Bourgoin’s campaign focuses on crime in the community that she and her employees experience firsthand. On other issues — notably education and housing — she presents only a superficial understanding.

Goodman has served the district, which includes parts of Kirkland, Cottage Lake, Sammamish and points in between, well enough. He is the clear choice.