Shelley Kloba has been a solid public servant as a state House representative of the 1st Legislative District. Voters should reelect her to a third term in Position 2.

The Democrat is a former Kirkland City Councilmember and local PTA activist. She is vice chair of the Innovation, Technology and Economic Development Committee, and was sponsor of an unsuccessful bill this year to provide residents new data-privacy rights. She said she will continue to work on that issue. She also is a member of the Transportation Committee, a key position for the 1st District, divided by Interstate 405 and the Highway 9.

Kloba has drawn two Republican challengers, Jeb Brewer of Snohomish, who is a project manager but without any civic experience, and Gary Morgan, an accountant and consultant, and former Brier City Council member.

Neither makes the case to turn Kloba out of office.

Reelect Kloba to House Position 2.