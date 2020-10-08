Running for his eighth term in the Legislature, Rep. Roger Goodman says there’s a lot of unfinished business he wants to get to.

Voters in the 45th Legislative District should send him back to Olympia to get it done.

With police reform likely second only to budget issues at the top of legislators’ agendas this winter, Goodman’s experience as chair of the House Public Safety Committee will be an asset in sifting through proposals intended to reduce racial disparities in policing.

This is not a new issue for the Kirkland Democrat, an attorney who has chaired the committee since 2012. He was named as one of the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs’ 2019 legislators of the year, in part, because of his work “beginning a difficult dialogue on reducing the frequency of violent interactions between the public and law enforcement.” It is time for lawmakers to put those words into action.

Goodman has been setting the table: Last month, he convened researchers from all over the country in a virtual public meeting to discuss with the committee what policies they have found effective in addressing racial disparities in policing, increasing police accountability and identifying strategies that don’t work or are actually impediments to creating a justice system that is fair and keeps communities safe. The thoughtful and substantive exchange elevated this important discussion and identified wide swaths of common ground.

As for balancing the budget, Goodman wants to protect safety-net programs and higher education, especially two-year colleges, wherever possible but acknowledges that’s easier said than done.

Goodman’s opponent, John P. Gibbons, did not respond to requests for an interview.

Voters should reelect Goodman.