Rep. Lauren Davis, who is running for reelection to represent the 32nd Legislative District, is the kind of lawmaker our state needs more of, regardless of party.

Voters in the district, which stretches from North Seattle to Lynnwood, should reelect her. The Shoreline Democrat searches for solutions that serve constituents, not special interests. And she has a record of working across the aisle, enlisting lawmakers in reasonable solutions, including on behavioral-health and criminal-justice reform.

She is executive director of the grassroots Washington Recovery Alliance, which she helped found and serves those in recovery from addiction and mental-health conditions and their families.

A self-described “pragmatic progressive,” Davis is disappointed Gov. Jay Inslee did not call the Legislature back into special session so lawmakers could tackle the looming budget crisis sooner, staving off the need for bigger cuts later.

She says the budget shortfall will need a combination of program cuts and some kind of progressive taxation. “Everything is on the table,” she says. But lawmakers must protect programs that serve the most vulnerable.

She is open to a capital-gains tax but notes such revenue would not be available for a while. Her list includes ending certain tax preferences that are no longer justified and increasing taxes related to addictive substances.

In the Aug. 4 primary, she has two challengers. Democrat Gray Petersen of Lynnwood is an essential worker in the telecom industry, who has been active in his party and supporting the Green New Deal, housing for all and Equal Rights Washington.

The third candidate, Tamra Smilanich, who did not register a party preference, did not participate in the endorsement process.

Reelect Lauren Davis to Position 2.