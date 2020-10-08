State Rep. Larry Springer is an experienced, pragmatic and respected lawmaker. He is the best choice for the 45th Legislative District representative, Position 2.

The House Deputy Majority Leader has a long history of public service in the district, which stretches from Kirkland to Duvall and from Woodinville to Sammamish. Before heading to the statehouse in 2004, he served for more than a decade on the Kirkland City Council, including a stint as mayor.

The Kirkland Democrat is a money guy, serving on both the Finance and Appropriations committees. He is a veteran of the state Legislature’s brutal belt-tightening necessitated by the Great Recession of a decade ago. As such, he has a handle on what lawmakers should do, and pitfalls to avoid, as they balance Washington’s books. In a meeting with members of the editorial board, he said he’d rather not rely solely on the state’s rainy day fund to balance this year’s budget. Instead, he’d draw on some of those funds while cutting the budget, starting with some recent spending increases, including rate increases for many service providers, leased buildings and equipment.

Springer is also a small-business owner, knowing firsthand the squeeze the pandemic response has placed on Washington businesses and what they need from state legislators to survive the bumpy road ahead.

Springer’s challenger, Republican Amber Krabach of Woodinville, is running as a Republican. Krabach speaks knowledgeably about many issues and has deep concerns about the effects of taxes and regulation on small business, but has no civic résumé to give her ideas heft. Many of Krabach’s views are not representative of the district. For example, in a meeting with editorial board members, she called school choice “the No. 1 civil rights issue of our time.” Her skepticism about coronavirus precautions and routine vaccinations are troubling.

Springer is not only the better candidate, his smart, moderate approach to problem-solving will be essential in tackling the tough budget decisions before the Legislature.

He’s been here before. Voters should elect him again.