State Rep. Cindy Ryu’s experience in the Legislature and as a business owner make her the best candidate to go to Olympia to help tackle the budget deficit and service demands created by the pandemic. She is running for her sixth term.

The Shoreline Democrat chairs the Housing, Community Development & Veterans Committee and is a member of two other committees key to the Legislature’s pandemic response: Appropriations and Consumer Protection & Business.

As a former mayor of Shoreline and former president of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, she has a clear understanding of how legislative levers can affect constituents in the 32nd and elsewhere. As lawmakers grapple with the state’s estimated $8.8 billion budget shortfall through 2023, Ryu says she leans toward using a combination of budget cuts and new taxes.

Two fellow Democrats are challenging her in the Aug. 4 primary. Shirley Sutton is a former Lynnwood City council member and Edmonds Community College administrator, and Keith Smith is a perennial candidate with a long list of community service.

While both challengers agree with Ryu on a number of issues, including the need for new taxes that affect higher wage earners, the need for criminal justice reform and climate action, they do not match Ryu’s experience.

Ryu, who will have no learning curve when time is of the essence, is the best candidate to represent the 32nd District in Olympia.