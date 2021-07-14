Pete von Reichbauer is a connector who builds relationships with constituents, community groups and cities throughout the county.

After nearly three decades in office, his energy and appetite to serve as District 7 representative to the Metropolitan King County Council is clearly undiminished. Voters should return him for another term.

Von Reichbauer’s effective advocacy and strong work ethic have earned him the endorsements of mayors in Algona, Auburn, Covington, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, Maple Valley, Pacific and Renton.

His skill at sniffing out resources and knack for coalition-building have been consistent assets for his district, whether it’s protecting natural resources, building necessary infrastructure or recreational facilities. He has been a tireless friend of the district’s many nonprofit organizations. His monthly “Good Eggs” meetings, which he continued virtually in 2020, bring community leaders together. He capably represents the districts’ interests on the County Council’s Regional Policy Committee, Government Accountability and Oversight Committee, Mobility and Environment Committee and Sound Transit Board of Directors.

Perhaps that’s why the longtime incumbent ran unopposed in the previous three elections. This year, three other candidates are vying for his seat. Of them, King County community corrections director Saudia Abdullah, is the strongest candidate. She is a smart, strategic thinker with a deep understanding of criminal justice and firsthand knowledge of her corner of county operations. The district would benefit from her continued participation in public discussions of these and other issues.

Dominique Torgerson, owner of Four Horsemen Brewery, was inspired to run by her personal objection to a county zoning decision. Federal Way City Councilmember Lydia Assefa-Dawson did not respond to an invitation to meet with members of the editorial board.

Von Reichbauer remains the best person for the job.