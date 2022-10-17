State Sen. Patty Kuderer wanted to help Washington’s working families in the face of steep inflation and uneven pandemic recovery. Her party didn’t go along, but that’s only more reason that voters in the 48th Legislative District should reelect her.

Washington was flush with cash this year. The state ran a surplus, buoyed by billions in unexpected tax revenue and one-time federal COVID-19 relief money. The question was what to do with all that money.

Kuderer joined fellow Democratic Sen. Mona Das in proposing that some of the money should fund a temporary 1-percentage point sales tax break. The idea drew bipartisan support, but not support from Democratic leadership, which shunted their bill off to a committee, never to be seen again. Instead, Democratic lawmakers spent most of the money on a variety of programs, many of them targeting the state’s most needy.

That was a shame, because more than just the most-needy need help. The working poor who aren’t destitute but are desperate could have used some relief in the face of record inflation. Washington has arguably the most regressive tax structure in the country with its reliance on the sales tax. Kuderer wanted to do something about it, not just spend every cent the state takes in. That alone commends her for another term.

But she’s also been a solid legislator for the 48th, which includes everything between Bellevue, Kirkland and Redmond. She chairs the Senate Housing and Local Government Committee and has been a strong voice for education.

Kuderer’s opponent, Republican Michelle Darnell, brings a libertarian bent to the race. As a Republican, she is a moderate who diverges from the party of former President Donald Trump on several points, not least by rejecting election denialism.

Against a weaker opponent, Darnell might make an appealing option, but not against a successful incumbent willing to buck her party. Voters in the 48th should send Kuderer back to Olympia for another term.