State Rep. Noel Frame has represented the 36th Legislative District since 2016. Now, she is seeking to jump to the state Senate to replace Reuven Carlyle, who announced his departure this year.

Frame has made rebalancing the state’s regressive tax reform a key priority. While voters may justifiably be worried that the end result of these efforts will mean more taxes, Frame did not draw a serious challenger. She is the best option for the district that includes Ballard, Magnolia, Queen Anne and Greenwood.

Frame supported the capital gains tax Democrats passed last year. She is the prime sponsor of a proposed “wealth tax,” which would levy a 1% tax on fortunes larger than $1 billion.

Although the state had a record budget surplus in the last session, legislators did not opt for widespread tax relief. Instead, they implemented targeted tax breaks, a policy Frame supported.

Her challenger is Kate Martin, who has unsuccessfully sought elected office five times, including for Seattle school board, mayor and city council. Martin does not offer an agenda that jibes with her district.

Voters ought to choose Frame for state Senate.