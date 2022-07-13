State Rep. My-Linh Thai is a thoughtful and compassionate lawmaker focused on meeting the needs of some of Washington’s most vulnerable residents.

Voters in the 41st Legislative District, which includes parts of Bellevue, Issaquah, Mercer Island, Newcastle and Sammamish, should return the Bellevue Democrat for a third term in Position 2.

Thai serves on the Civil Rights & Judiciary, Finance, and Public Safety committees. She is Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus. Her priorities are evident in her most recent budget requests, including funding for: community-based caregivers and early learning programs; reproductive health clinics serving low-income communities; helping refugees access food, housing, education, employment support and other services; and outreach to help people in rural areas and communities of color access the Working Families Tax Credit.

In an interview, Thai said her top priority would be to ensure all Washington children have equitable access to an excellent K-12 education. That’s important work, since the state’s current public-school funding system shortchanges school districts that can’t count on voter-approved local property tax levies to fill funding gaps.

Thai’s other priorities included equitable access to health care, including mental health, and accessible, accountable government.

One downside to Thai’s big-picture perspective is that it can sometimes be difficult to know exactly where she stands. Her answers in a recent endorsement interview sometimes lacked clarity, especially concerning a proposal to require cities to allow multifamily zoning near major public transportation stops. After several exchanges, she did say that while she intends to “continue to engage, listen deeply and find a solution” to concerns about the state overruling local decision-making authority, she does support imposing “statewide standards.”

Thai is challenged by Bellevue businessman Al Rosenthal and Mercer Island resident Elle Nguyen, both running as Republicans. Neither can match Thai’s thoughtful pragmatism nor record of service.

Thai remains the best choice.