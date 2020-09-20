Throughout his long tenure as state Insurance Commissioner, Mike Kreidler has consistently worked in the public’s best interest.

As he runs for a sixth term, Kreidler is still the best candidate. Voters should reelect him for another four years.

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner regulates insurance companies doing business in Washington, investigates insurance fraud, licenses insurance agents and brokers, reviews policy details and insurance rates, and handles public complaints. It is complex work that touches the lives of every Washingtonian.

Kreidler’s past work includes leading the implementation of the Affordable Care Act and protections against surprise medical billing. He is a national leader in state insurance commissioners’ discussions of climate change and resilience.

Washington is one of only 11 states where the heads of this department are elected, rather than appointed. The commissioner is directly accountable to the people he or she serves.

For nearly two decades, Kreidler has consistently honored this commitment, most recently in response to COVID-19. Kreidler directed state-regulated health insurers to expand coverage of telehealth visits. He issued an emergency order protecting consumers from surprise COVID-19-related lab fees and ordered health insurers to waive copays and deductibles for coronavirus testing.

Kreidler’s opponent, Chirayu Avinash Patel, is a licensed insurance agent who has neither the experience nor grasp of the responsibilities of the position to offer a credible alternative.

Voters should choose Kreidler.