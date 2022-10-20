Mark Harmsworth is an experienced public servant seeking the House seat he previously held in the 44th Legislative District. The former Mill Creek Council member ably represented the district from 2014 through 2018, working on economic development and energy policy.

Voters should return the Republican to the Legislature.

Formerly the House Transportation Committee’s ranking member, he was disappointed that Republicans were left out of the initial crafting of the $17 billion “Move Ahead Washington” transportation package last session.

“Transportation is a nonpartisan subject,” he said, and if reelected he would ensure he was part of the conversation and help bring balance through a different perspective.

Harmsworth has concerns about implementation of the state’s carbon tax and the cost to consumers and would make some changes. “If we were really interested in fixing carbon emissions, the main output of that is our transportation system,” he said, but he believes forcing the adoption of electric vehicles is a mistake that will hurt low-income Washingtonians. His concern is warranted, but he should commit to find ways to support carbon reductions in ways that are less burdensome.

While the Legislature’s solution to the McCleary decision solved some shortfalls, more needs to be done to properly fund education, he said. The state’s main goal should be to help students recover from the effects of the pandemic on learning, he said.

Advertising

Post-pandemic recovery also extends to the economy and countering the effects of inflation. As a small-business owner, Harmsworth said he knows firsthand the red tape that comes with running a business. He wants to help streamline permitting and bring some tax relief to Washingtonians.

While he believes the state went too far with police reform, Harmsworth has a nuanced approach to public safety beyond the law-and-order talking points that sometimes dominate the conversation. He supports the multiple fixes that lawmakers passed last session and would back needed changes to police pursuit guidelines.

On abortion, Harmsworth said voters spoke their mind in 1970, and that the issue is between a patient and their doctor. “I’m not going to Olympia to run any legislation to change anything that we’ve got right now that people have already voted on,” he said.

His opponent, Democrat Brandy Donaghy, was appointed last year to replace John Lovick after he moved to the state Senate. She is a thoughtful candidate who wants to focus on emergency preparedness, but her inexperience shows and puts her at a disadvantage against her more seasoned and knowledgeable opponent.

Harmsworth is the best choice for voters.