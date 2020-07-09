Voters in the 21st Legislative District should return Lillian Ortiz-Self to the Position 2 seat.

With her vantage point as a school counselor, Ortiz-Self promises to be a constructive voice as the Legislature grapples with how to protect school funding and improve equitable services during this state budget crisis. She also can weigh in on the challenges districts face as they incorporate social distancing as schools reopen and include more online learning.

The Mukilteo Democrat remains as committed as ever to ensuring students have access to mental health and other services especially important during the pandemic.

As for the looming state budget deficit, Ortiz-Self is undaunted. She is disappointed Gov. Jay Inslee is not calling the Legislature into special session so lawmakers could “slow the bleeding” of plummeting state revenues.

“When we go back, we’ll have to deal with a bigger deficit,” she said in an interview.

She is challenged by two candidates who have sought office unsuccessfully before. Republican Amy Schaper and Willie Russell, a felon who stated no party preference in filing. Neither chose to participate in The Times endorsement interview.

This is an easy choice: Return Lillian Ortiz-Self to the Legislature.