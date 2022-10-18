Voters in the 32nd Legislative District, which extends from North Seattle to Lynnwood, should be proud to have Lauren Davis as one of their representatives. She is a smart, pragmatic progressive with deep knowledge on critical issues who is not afraid to work across the aisle to get things done for all Washingtonians.

The incumbent has earned a third term in Olympia.

Energetic and willing to work to effect positive change, whether through transformative legislation or getting in the weeds of state contracts, Davis has an impressive dedication to public service, especially surrounding behavioral health and the legal system.

During her second term, she was heavily involved in helping draft and shepherd the bills that established the 988 call-line for behavioral health crises and created an $88.5 million investment for substance abuse services. She also focused on helping prevent and address domestic violence, including directing $7 million to services for victims and their children.

Her work for her district is not limited to the Legislature. After a suicide in the Lynnwood jail last year, Davis said she was able to leverage relationships with the city council and the Snohomish County Council to permanently reduce the size of the local correctional facility in favor of a 31-bed behavioral health crisis center. Scheduled to open in 2024, it would be the first 23-hour crisis receiving facility in the state.

On homelessness, education and housing, Davis said the Legislature needs to do more, including devoting needed resources, but, she clarified, she is not a “Mrs. throw gobs of money at the problem in a nonstrategic fashion.”

Davis defends the Legislature’s solution to the state Supreme Court’s Blake decision, which ruled the felony drug possession law unconstitutional, saying its results are largely muted because of a slow rollout. When fully implemented, the Recovery Navigator Program will provide addiction help and maintain legal accountability.

“Understandably, people believe that we sort of left law enforcement empty-handed, but the reality is, what we actually funded is something that law enforcement loves, which is the [Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion] model,” she said. “Did we fund it adequately? No. But will that program work? Yes.”

Anthony Hubbard, the challenger in the race, is running as an independent and did not meet with the board. Davis is the kind of balanced, thoughtful lawmaker who belongs in the Legislature. Voters have an easy choice.