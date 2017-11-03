Judge Spearman has been endorsed by more than 90 judges from around the state, including all nine justices of the Washington State Supreme Court.

His re-election to the Court of Appeals, Division 1, Position 2, should be a no-brainer.

In comparison, challenger Nathan Choi, a member of the bar, oddly refused to cooperate with the King County Bar’s candidate rating process. Neither did he seek ratings from the other associations. He has limited legal experience in Washington.

Spearman has been endorsed by more than 90 judges from around the state, including all nine justices of the Washington State Supreme Court, and by the state attorney general, according to his campaign. Before he was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2010, he served King County as a Superior Court Judge for 14 years. He was a private practice attorney and public defender as well.