John Lovick was appointed to the 44th Legislative District Senate seat after the incumbent was named Secretary of State last year. Voters have an easy choice in granting the longtime public servant his first full term as senator.

The retired Washington State Patrol trooper has served in the state House, been Snohomish County sheriff and was elected as the Snohomish County executive. “You’re probably scratching your head saying the guy can’t keep a job,” Lovick joked about his record. That affable style has served him well in the kind of relationship building needed to be an effective legislator.

As public safety remains a top issue, Lovick said he is “Black, brown and blue,” and best able to find the right balance. He is proud of the work he did in helping secure critical police reform in the wake of the George Floyd murder, as well as tackling law enforcement concerns that arose after several bills were passed in 2021.

Changes to police pursuit guidelines remain a point of contention, which he vowed to address. Also, staffing levels must be improved, and he will introduce a bill to establish regional training academies to make it easier for candidates to attend and eliminate potential waitlists for recruits.

Reducing homelessness is a priority, he said. To that end, Lovick is working with state Sen. Patty Kuderer on exploring the Singapore model of privately owned public housing and with state Rep. Frank Chopp on a possible funding stream through a document recording fee. On education, the incumbent said more must be done to ensure the state fulfills its obligation to fund basic education, as well as special education.

Jeb Brewer, the Republican candidate in the race, is an operations management professional who said he wants to bring people together and find balanced solutions. Given the incumbent’s moderate temperament and experience in working within his party and across the aisle, there’s little reason why voters should support his challenger.

Lovick belongs back in Olympia.