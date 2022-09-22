Voters in the 34th Legislative District have an easy choice for State Representative Position 2.

Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon has ably served the district, which stretches from Pioneer Square to Vashon Island, and encompasses West Seattle and Burien.

First elected to the state House in 2010, Fitzgibbon chairs the House Environment & Energy Committee and sits on the Appropriations and Rural Development, Agriculture & Natural Resources committees. He also serves on the Select Committee for Pension Policy.

He has made climate change a signature issue, and played a leading role in substantive legislation, including a clean fuel standard, phasing out greenhouse gasses used in refrigeration, and improving permitting for clean energy projects. He was also part of the effort to successfully pass cap-and-trade legislation and support for electric vehicles.

Fitzgibbon agrees that Washington’s climate efforts should be coordinated with California, Oregon and British Columbia. “The goal really should be the West Coast establishing a policy framework,” he said. “The bigger the scale of the coordination, the lower the compliance costs (for industry) will be.”

Washington Conservation Voters, an environmental advocacy group, made Fitzgibbon its 2021 Legislator of the Year.

The editorial board disagrees with Fitzgibbon’s support of state legislation that would preempt local land-use laws to increase housing supply. We advocated for more tax relief in the last legislative session; Fitzgibbon favored using one-time federal revenues for paying down state pension obligations.

The other candidate in the race, Republican Andrew Pilloud, concedes he faces an uphill campaign in the heavily Democratic district. He should be commended for lending his voice to the conversation, but his views on abortion restrictions and guns are out of step with the 34th.

Fitzgibbon has proved himself a thoughtful, effective legislator. Voters should return him to Olympia.