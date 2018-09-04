Voters in the 47th Legislative District should reelect Joe Fain to the State Senate because he is a centrist who works hard for his district and the people of Washington.

A centrist who moves people of both parties toward policies that make sense for their community and the whole state is a lawmaker voters should treasure. The people of the 47th Legislative District have such a leader in Joe Fain, who should be reelected to the state Senate in November for a third four-year term.

Fain has been a leader on education policy, built a bipartisan coalition to enact a strong family and medical leave law, helped extend financial aid to immigrant students no matter their legal status, protected state food assistance for families with young children and was a leader in framing the last state transportation budget.

Significantly, he was among the few lawmakers who stood up for open government and voted against exempting the Legislature from the Public Records Act. That bill was vetoed.

The Times recommends: Joe Fain State Senate, 47th Legislative District Strengths: Fain has been a leader on education policy, built a bipartisan coalition to enact a strong family and medical leave law, helped extend financial aid to immigrant students no matter their legal status, protected state food assistance for families with young children and was a leader in framing the last state transportation budget.

He serves on the Ways and Means, Health and Long Term Care and Rules committees, and is a leader in his party and the Senate. He is a pro-abortion rights Republican who has stood up for LGBTQ rights and responsible gun regulations.

Before being elected to the Senate, the South King County attorney worked for King County in both the prosecutor’s office and on the staff of Council member Pete von Reichbauer, served as an adjunct faculty member at Highline College, and worked for the University of Washington’s technology transfer and commercialization program.

His opponent, businesswoman Mona Das, is a political newcomer, not well versed in state issues, and new to the district. Once she learns more about the issues facing her community and the state, Das might be a good addition to the Legislature.

Voters in the 47th Legislative District, including parts of Auburn, Kent, Renton, Covington and Federal Way, should send Fain back to Olympia to continue his bipartisan work for all Washingtonians.