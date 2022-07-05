The 46th Legislative District Senate seat is up grabs with big shoes to fill. Incumbent Democrat David Frockt is not seeking reelection.

The district, which includes Lake City, Green Lake, Wedgwood and Ravenna, would be well served by Javier Valdez, who is seeking to move from his House Position 2 seat. Appointed to the House in 2017, he won election in 2018 and 2020.

Valdez, who works at the city of Seattle as an equity adviser in the Finances and Administrative Services Department, was born and raised in Moses Lake, the son of farmworkers. Involved in local Democratic politics for many years, Valdez served as former chair of the 43rd and 46th District Democratic Party organizations.

Gun laws and equity measures are Valdez’s top priorities. This year, he supported successful legislation to ban high-capacity magazines. An effort to ban assault weapons did not pass. Valdez says it is among his top priorities if elected to the Senate.

As the chair of the House Members of Color Caucus, Valdez was a leader in the ultimately unsuccessful effort to repeal I-200, the voter-approved measure to ban affirmative action policies. Valdez wants to try again.

Valdez faces two opponents: Perennial candidate Alex Tsimerman and fellow Democrat Matthew Gross, a King County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney.

Gross bases much of his campaign on the need to increase housing. His top legislative priority would be to preempt local land-use codes with a state law mandating greater density. Valdez was co-sponsor of an unsuccessful bill that would have done exactly that in the last session. The editorial board opposed the measure, favoring instead state funding for comprehensive planning on the local level.

Voters should elect Valdez for his experience and commitment to equity and common-sense gun laws.