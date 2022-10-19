Democratic Rep. Gerry Pollet has been a strong advocate for education, toxic-free schools and governmental reform. Voters from the 46th Legislative District — which includes Green Lake, Sandpoint and Northeast Seattle — should return him to Olympia to continue serving Position 1.

A state representative since 2012, Pollet chairs the House Local Government Committee. He is a faculty member of University of Washington’s School of Public Health.

Pollet championed lower class sizes, paying living wages to educators, and increasing school nurses, guidance counselors and social workers. He calls improving special education, “My mission in life.”

Adequate state funding for special education would resolve many financial challenges faced by Seattle Public Schools and other districts, he told the editorial board. Early identification of learning barriers is also essential to addressing persistent gaps in academic achievement.

Expanding community college statewide following the example of the tuition-free Seattle Promise program and offering more wraparound supports to students are also on his 2023 agenda.

His other legislative priorities include revamping local government procurement programs so that women and minority-owned businesses have greater opportunities to bid on municipal contracts.

On creating more affordable housing, Pollet remains steadfast that adding density in single-family neighborhoods must be accomplished within established planning processes to ensure that rising land values don’t push out those with low incomes, people of color and seniors. He also wants to ensure critical infrastructure such as sewers and water keep up with development, and that new housing is available to buyers and renters of modest means.

These common-sense prerequisites for more so-called “middle housing” are the hallmarks of thoughtful legislation that achieves common goals. Unfortunately, developers and housing advocates have too often demonized opposition for anything other than a complete state preemption of local zoning, with no requirements for affordability or environmental sensitivity. Pollet deserves credit for staying consistent to his position. He is on solid ground.

His opponent, Hadeel Jeanne, indicated that she has withdrawn from the race for personal reasons.

Pollet has well served his constituents and residents across the state. Voters should reelect him for the 46th Legislative District, Position 1.