Over four terms in the Legislature, Drew Stokesbary has solidified his leadership in guiding the state’s economic future and remains a strong, moderate voice speaking out for his constituents. The Auburn Republican has earned voters’ support.

Elected to GOP leadership in his second term, Stokesbary stepped away from his role in the caucus for a larger presence in policy matters, becoming the ranking Republican on the budget-defining House Appropriations Committee. He did so, he said, after he realized that all the good ideas that were free had already been passed into law.

“All that we were left with were good ideas that cost money and required very nuanced discussions about how to best allocate resources to many worthy causes,” Stokesbary said.

Some of those worthy causes include education, public safety, affordable housing and tax relief.

On education, Stokesbary said there has been substantial improvement on state funding that has benefitted schools in his district — which covers part of Southeast King County and includes Edgewood, Bonney Lake and Enumclaw — but much work remains, particularly regarding special education.

Public safety is one of the pressing issues across the state, he said, and lawmakers must help ensure that neighborhoods remain safe and that reforms are working as intended. The Legislature must also be part of the solution to the lack of housing, Stokesbary said, but he prefers incentive options for developers before legislators force any statewide housing policy on local communities.

Regardless of the issue, the incumbent sees his job as advancing policy and improving outcomes, even as, being part of the minority, he sometimes must work behind the scenes to be effective.

“I don’t think we get better outcomes, or the public is ultimately well served, if we just beat our chest louder than the other fellows,” he said. “I’d like to go back to Olympia to make sure there are experienced folks who understand how the budget works beyond 30-second talking points.”

Stokesbary is challenged by Republican Brandon Beynon and Democrat Holly Stanton. Neither can match the incumbent’s experience. Voters have an easy choice.