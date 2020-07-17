U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer is a pragmatic, solutions-oriented lawmaker who walks the walk on issues of bipartisanship and effective government.

The moderate Democrat, who has represented the 6th Congressional District since 2013, is a leader with a strong work ethic and deep understanding of the district. He has earned voters’ continued support.

As a member of the House Committee on Appropriations subcommittees for defense, interior and environment, and energy and water development, Kilmer has effectively advocated for critical resources on behalf of his constituents.

As chair of the bipartisan Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, he has led efforts to streamline and improve Congressional operations — from staff recruitment and scheduling to purchasing, technology and innovation. Such yeoman’s work rarely makes banner headlines, but it makes a difference in the day-to-day workings of the legislative branch.

Kilmer’s thoughtful pragmatism is evident in his discussion about possible intersections between future COVID-19 recovery efforts and long-standing 6th District needs like rural access to broadband, affordable homeownership, national park maintenance and workforce development.

Kilmer faces several challengers this election. The most notable are Tacoma Democrat Rebecca Parson and Republican Elizabeth Kreiselmaier of Gig Harbor. Tacoma real estate investor Stephan Brodhead, also running as a Republican, is taking his third shot at the seat.

Parson is a professional copywriter who serves on the Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities. Kreiselmaier did not respond to multiple invitations to speak with members of The Seattle Times editorial board.

Parson’s commendable community involvement and enthusiasm for equity are no match for Kilmer’s thorough understanding of the district and his effectiveness in Congress.

Kilmer is clearly the best choice.