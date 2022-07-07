Debra Entenman is a dedicated public servant whose strong ties to her diverse South King County community have allowed her to be a staunch advocate for her district, which includes Auburn and Covington.

Entenman’s constituents have a clear choice to return her to Olympia.

Last year, the incumbent shepherded the bill to create an Office of Independent Investigation to examine deadly force incidents by police, an agency that aims to improve accountability and help rebuild trust in law enforcement. This past session, Entenman said she was proud of an amendment that ensured richer communities wouldn’t “jump the line” on Sound Transit projects.

“We have to honor our commitment to communities that have been waiting for Sound Transit before we can do special things for other communities,” she said.

The incumbent said more needs to be done to support public schools and that the state does not have an equitable funding system for all. She also broke with her party on support for charter schools, which enroll a higher percentage of students of color than traditional schools.

“Charter schools are public schools, our Supreme Court has ruled that they should be equitably funded, we need to do that,” she said.

When asked if the Democratic-controlled Legislature made a mistake in offering almost no tax relief despite billions in increased revenue, Entenman stood her ground and said it was not a decision made lightly. She said she supports reasonable tax reform, not just cuts for the sake of cuts.

“That may include some reforms to the [business and occupation] tax for small businesses. But I think we also have to remember that when people pay their fair share in taxes, we all benefit,” she said.

Challengers for the seat are Republicans Jessie L. Ramsey, who did not meet with the editorial board, and businessman Kyle Lyebyedyev of Covington. Lyebyedyev stands out for his good-natured attitude and pragmatic approach. His desire to serve his community is clear and would serve him well in a run for local office, such as city council.

Entenman is smart, capable and willing to listen. She belongs in the Legislature.