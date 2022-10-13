This summer, state Rep. Davina Duerr stopped splitting her time between the Legislature and the Bothell City Council.

Voters in the 1st Legislative District, which extends from Kenmore and Brier to Bothell and Woodinville, and out to Paradise Valley, should reelect her to the Legislature. Let’s see what she can accomplish now that her attention isn’t divided.

Duerr’s ties to local government had benefit. She provided important insights into the needs and challenges of cities for a Legislature that often ignores impacts further down the government ladder.

Not that Duerr is one to rock the boat. She is a reliable vote for House Democrats and served as assistant majority whip. In her conversation with the editorial board, she avoided taking firm positions, instead saying that any remotely controversial topic is “complicated.” It was almost as if she were waiting to see where her party will shake out before taking a stand. She also admitted that if she ever does disagree with her fellow Democrats, she prefers to hash it out behind closed doors rather than letting the public and her constituents see. That’s a strange view for a public official.

Still, a reliable Democrat is almost certainly what most voters in the reliably Democratic 1st District want. They are unlikely to elect a firebrand Republican like her opponent, John Peeples, who is running on a litany of conservative grievances. He’s not wrong on all of them, but he shows little willingness to work collaboratively to accomplish them.