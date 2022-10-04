For House Position 1 in the 11th Legislative District, incumbent Rep. David Hackney has no real competition and should be reelected.

The crescent shaped 11th Legislative District stretches from Beacon Hill to Renton. In 2020, Hackney, a Democrat, beat longtime Democratic lawmaker Zack Hudgins.

Hackney notes that his district is crisscrossed by several major roadways, including Interstate 5, I-405 and Highway 167. It is also in proximity to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

To improve air quality for his constituents, Hackney, a former Assistant United States Attorney, has made environmental justice a top priority. He supports clean energy investments in transportation, buildings and Port of Seattle operations.

He and Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, are co-chairs of the newly-formed bipartisan Hydrogen Caucus in the House of Representatives, which wants to grow the state’s zero-emission hydrogen industry.

Hackney said he talked with South King County police chiefs about their concerns with the Legislature’s package of law enforcement reforms passed in 2021. He wants to make revisions as needed.

“The Legislature has work to do to make sure that we are giving police officers the tools to address rising crime,” Hackney told the editorial board. “Less police and less police power does not make the community safer.”

He supported changing laws allowing police greater ability to stop suspects and engage in vehicular pursuits.

The editorial board questions Hackney’s fiscal sense. We wanted to see the Legislature pass more widespread tax relief last year as residents were facing high inflation. Hackney said the state faces endless needs, and any reduction in revenue is tantamount to saying “no” to worthy causes.

The other candidate in the race, Republican Stephanie Peters, did not participate in The Times’ endorsement process and is not a serious candidate.

Hackney ably represents his constituents. Voters should reelect him for Position 1.