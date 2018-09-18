Frockt is an attorney, former aide in Congress and a Democrat who has been particularly focused lately on improving school safety and gun regulation.

Voters in Washington Legislative District 46 should re-elect state Sen. David Frockt, in part so he can continue working to improve state gun regulations.

Frockt is an attorney, former aide in Congress and a Democrat who was elected to the House in 2010, appointed to the Senate in 2011, and elected in 2012 and 2014. He has been particularly focused lately on gun regulations to improve school safety, and reduce the frequency and severity of mass shootings.

District 46 loops around the north end of Lake Washington, extending from northeast Seattle to Lake Forest Park and Kenmore.

Legislative District 46 Strengths: Frockt is the best choice to represent District 46, work on issues of statewide importance and avoid counterproductive culture wars in the Legislature.

The vice chair of the Senate Ways & Means Committee, Frockt should continue to be a strong advocate for school construction efforts now that the state has increased funding of its K-12 basic-education program. Frockt has demonstrated bipartisanship, working on the Hirst water-rights compromise, and regrets supporting a noxious bill that would have partly exempted the Legislature from the state Public Records Act.

Republican challenger Beth Daranciang, a public-health researcher, is to be commended for challenging an established incumbent and discussing how ordinary people often feel they don’t have a voice in state government. But she lacks civic experience and is skeptical of the benefits of additional gun regulation. Daranciang has protested against support for Planned Parenthood and wrongly characterizes the state’s new surrogacy law, which allows compensation for surrogate mothers, as “legalizing child trafficking.”

