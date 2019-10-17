To hear his challenger tell it, Redmond City Council member David Carson should be turned out of office because the city needs change and new leadership.

But change for change’s sake is not always a good option. Carson, a 30-year resident who was first elected in 2007, has been an involved city council member who has played a constructive part in the effort to keep up with the city’s rampant growth, including preparing for light rail.

Carson’s council experience makes him the better candidate. The software test engineer represents the city on important regional groups, including the Economic Development Council of Seattle and King County and the Eastside Transportation Partnership.

Opponent Carlos Jimenez, executive director of Centro Cultural Mexicano, is a relative newcomer, having moved to the city three years ago. But he is no stranger to civic involvement or advocacy. He has been a member of police-advisory committees in Redmond and Bellevue and is a former executive board member of the Martin Luther King Jr. County Labor Council.

Jimenez shares concerns of other council challengers, saying the city council does not listen enough to community members in their decision-making process. Carson said the council could do better but holds council meetings in neighborhoods to make it easier for residents throughout the city to attend.

Reelect David Carson to Position 7.