Rarely do judicial races in Seattle Municipal Court generate the public interest and political ferment found in Position 7.

Concerns about street-level crime and perceptions of turnstile justice fuel a debate that centers on how the court should handle chronic offenders.

At the same time, this editorial board has stressed the importance of jailhouse mental health and substance abuse services and better housing options for those released from custody.

Those priorities lead to our recommendation to retain Judge Damon Shadid.

Shadid recognizes that holding people in jail on misdemeanor offenses and later releasing them on the streets more unstable than before they were booked makes no one safer.

The King County Correctional Facility is understaffed, prone to inmate suicides and bereft of adequate behavioral health care and release planning.

Shadid has a history of focusing on the well-being of those in the system. He worked to make sure people with mental health issues receive their medications in jail and are given a supply after they are released. He has encouraged defendants in his court to take advantage of available medically assisted treatment for opioid addiction in jail. He wants to develop a jail release tool kit to provide “high utilizers” in the court system with comprehensive services to keep them from reoffending.

The City Attorney’s “High Utilizer Initiative” identified 118 individuals who have been responsible for more than 2,400 criminal cases over the past five years. Most of the charges were theft, trespassing, assault or weapons violations.

Shadid’s opponent, Nyjat Rose-Akins, has made Shadid’s testy relationship with the City Attorney’s Office and controversy around Community Court the centerpiece of her campaign.

Community Court allows cases to be resolved when the defendant agrees to enroll in drug treatment and other services while avoiding incarceration. It has been around since at least 2010 but fell apart in 2016, in part because public defenders and prosecutors stopped collaborating. Shadid restarted it in August of 2020.

It’s impossible to say how effective it was. During the pandemic, the King County Correctional Facility stopped booking defendants for misdemeanor crimes. To stop the spread of COVID-19 in the jails, the Washington State Supreme Court prohibited and then limited when people could be arrested for not appearing in court.

After she was elected Seattle City Attorney last year, Ann Davison wanted to use her discretion to stop automatically enrolling high-utilizers in Community Court, a position initially resisted by Shadid. The editorial board supported Davison’s position, but noted that more services needed to be in place for those in custody or about to be released.

Shadid said he wanted more time to figure out a plan for this population. Rose-Akins contends Shadid’s “release first” philosophy contributed to public safety problems and lack of community confidence.

In policy discussions, Shadid comes across as prickly and defensive. It is proper to consider temperament in judicial elections. He must recognize his personal weaknesses and work to develop stronger relationships.

The Times editorial board endorsed Shadid when he first ran in 2014. Rose-Akins is a viable candidate, and we hope she continues to be involved in local politics. For the future of Seattle Municipal Court and its unique challenges now, voters ought to retain Shadid.