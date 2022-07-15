State Sen. Claire Wilson is the clear choice in Legislative District 30. Voters should return the incumbent to Olympia for a second term.

In her focus on the Legislature’s accomplishments, the Democrat can paint a too-rosy picture of the challenges facing her district — which includes Federal Way, Milton, Algona and Pacific — but Wilson recognizes there is much to do on a variety of issues, including education, housing, homelessness and public safety.

Wilson sponsored the Fair Start for Kids Act, which helped make child care more accessible and affordable, and pushed for comprehensive, age-appropriate sexual health education in all public schools.

Wilson, who served eight years on the Federal Way school board, said the Legislature has not directed enough funding to special education nor on behavioral and mental health support in schools. She wants to change that.

On public safety, legislators need to address housing, behavioral health and addiction recovery to allow police to focus on the job they were hired to do, Wilson said. She backs modifying the law dealing with police pursuit, which some in law enforcement claim is overly restrictive.

There is a need to have regional and statewide approaches to affordable housing, but they must be balanced, Wilson said. She sees the Legislature taking an active role but with community discussion and support.

The incumbent’s two Republican opponents see the district’s challenges differently. Federal Way Council President Linda Kochmar, whose experience and dedication to public service is commendable, painted an almost apocalyptic picture of rampant crime and homelessness. Mark Christie said he would bring an “average person’s perspective” to the Legislature and decries sex education for young children.

Wilson remains the best option for her district.