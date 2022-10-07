Cindy Ryu is seeking her seventh term in Olympia representing the 32nd Legislative District. The former mayor of Shoreline has been reelected by her constituents for more than a decade.

Without a credible challenger, there is no reason for that to change.

As the chair of the community and economic development committee, she said she would like to add the word “technology” to the name since her committee also deals with broadband issues as part of its role in economic development.

Her proudest accomplishment last session was to sponsor legislation that intends to address catalytic converter theft. As introduced, the bill limited itself to a task force to study the problem and a pilot program for catalytic converter tracking. By the time it hit the governor’s desk, it had expanded to include new requirements on scrap metal businesses to deter purchases of stolen converters.

Ryu’s opponent, Lori Theis, identifies with the Election Integrity Party. She did not meet with the board.

Supporting the incumbent is an easy choice for voters.