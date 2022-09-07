Voters in the 47th Legislative District have a choice between two dedicated public servants for the House Position 2 seat. Either promises to be a worthy successor to incumbent state Rep. Pat Sullivan, who is retiring after 18 years in the Legislature.

But Democrat Chris Stearns’ experience in elective local office, his independence and track record of working across party lines give him the decided edge. Voters should send the Auburn City council member to Olympia.

Stearns, the first Native American elected to the council, said he has spent his 30-year legal career representing Native American tribes and other vulnerable communities at the state and federal level, know-how that prepares him to stand up for his district.

“I know what it means to battle power, to fight for justice and to speak for those who don’t have a voice,” he said.

That includes fighting for more equitable school funding. Right now, he said, wealthier districts can provide better schools because they can tax themselves through levies while more rural districts cannot, an ultimately unfair system.

His constituents are concerned with public safety and as a council member he has supported increased retention bonuses for police. However, public safety also demands accountability, he said, and making sure communities have good quality policing. Stearns said he would also support more funding for the state Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention to bring more grants to cities and counties.

Advertising

On homelessness, Stearns said the state needs to balance compassion with accountability and must work to prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place. Part of that is having more affordable housing, he said, but he disagrees with the top-down approach that some state lawmakers favor.

“I’ve been glad to support rezoning in Auburn that opens up single family to multiple family housing, but I’m not going to support something that forces things down cities’ throats,” he said.

His opponent, Shukri Olow, who previously ran unsuccessfully for Metropolitan King County Council, is the director for Seattle’s Youth and Family Empowerment division, and has a compelling personal story and a deep connection to the community.

But ask Stearns about his bipartisan bona fides and his answer also makes clear the depth and breadth of his experience, having worked with Republicans on the Auburn council, the King County Affordable Housing Committee, the Puget Sound Regional Council, the state’s Missing and Murdered Women Indigenous Peoples Task Force and the state Gambling Commission.

That is the level of experience that Stearns will bring to the job. Voters in the 47th Legislative District deserve nothing less.